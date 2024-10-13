Dubai Gears Up to Host the 21st Edition of IPS from April 14 to 16, 2025

(MENAFN- Strategic) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 7 October 2024 – Dubai’s real estate market is experiencing significant development and staggering growth, driven by continuous population growth and momentous economic and tourism developments. With foreign investments also playing a key role in enhancing this sector, Dubai has long been recognized as a central hub for real estate investment in the region.

The commitment of Dubai government in fostering a robust real estate environment through targeted initiatives and policies are designed to enhance transparency, implement flexible regulations, and provide competitive incentives. This supportive framework has increased investor confidence alongside positioning Dubai as an attractive option for sustainable real estate investments. It is expected that prominent and vibrant areas in Dubai, such as Downtown and Sustainable Smart Cities, will continue to attract the highest property values.

Dubai will host the 21st edition of IPS Congress, the leading international property sales event in the Middle East bringing together major stakeholders in the industry, from April 14 to 16, 2025. This event aligns with the recently announced Dubai’s Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, which aims to strengthen Dubai's global leadership in this vital industry by fostering collaboration with the private sector and international firms.

Each edition of IPS Exhibition has undeniably reinforced Dubai's status as a global real estate hub, bringing together industry professionals to explore innovative solutions and redefine investment standards. The exhibition this year will once again showcase a diverse range of real estate projects, from iconic skyscrapers to sustainable communities, making it an ideal venue for highlighting the sector's innovations and growth potential.

The IPS Exhibition will unite real estate developers, buyers, investors, banks, and brokers under one roof, facilitating networking opportunities, promoting real estate projects, and fostering potential partnerships. Attendees will also benefit from knowledge-sharing sessions on the latest trends and technologies in construction and design, including smart building technologies and sustainable practices.

With an expected attendance of over 16,000 visitors and more than 150 exhibitors from over 45 countries, the 2025 exhibition will feature a diverse agenda of activities. Key themes will include IPS Real Estate, IPS Future Cities, IPS Proptech Startups, IPS Design, and IPS Service, each focusing on different aspects of the real estate landscape.

Dawood Al-Shezawi, President of IPS Congress, stated: "The IPS Exhibition embodies our aspirations for a brighter future. Thanks to the visionary leadership of Dubai, we have established the emirate as a global real estate center, where innovation and sustainability converge. This exhibition is an exceptional platform to showcase our achievements and future ambitions while strengthening partnerships that drive development in the sector."

Al-Shezawi highlighted the exhibition's role in achieving the goals of Dubai's Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033: "The real estate sector in Dubai is witnessing accelerated growth, and our IPS Congress plays a pivotal role in attracting foreign direct investments. We aim to create an



appealing investment environment, reinforcing our commitment to transparency and data-driven insights that facilitate supply and demand forecasting."

He further emphasized the exhibition's focus on sustainability: "By showcasing the latest technologies and smart solutions in construction, we aspire to make Dubai a global model for sustainable development. We invite all participants to discover innovative real estate projects that excel in energy efficiency and resource management."



Exhibition Themes:



IPS Real Estate: Highlights the latest trends across the real estate sector.

IPS Future Cities: Focuses on the development of sustainable urban environments.

IPS Proptech Startups: Explores technological innovations in the real estate space.

IPS Design: Celebrates creativity in architectural aesthetics.

IPS Service: Aims to elevate property management and hospitality standards.



Amid the flourishing real estate market in Dubai, characterized by standard transactions and accelerated growth, the IPS Congress gains immense importance and serves as a bridge between industry professionals, investors, and stakeholders to capitalize on momentum and explore the latest trends and opportunities shaping the future of real estate.







MENAFN13102024005443012075ID1108773809