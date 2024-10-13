Moi: Six People Arrested With 168 Alcohol Bottles
10/13/2024 5:07:11 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior arrested on Sunday six people in possession of 168 locally made alcohol bottles, significant amount of cash and other illicit materials.
The Ministry affirmed in a statement that they would continue their efforts to confront all forms of crime to achieve security and safety in Kuwait.
It pointed out that the six people were referred to the competent authorities for legal measures to be taken against them.
The Ministry also stressed its commitment to enforcing the law and urged all citizens and residents to cooperate with law enforcement by reporting any suspicious activities through the emergency hotline (112) or the General Administration for Drug control (1884141). (end)
