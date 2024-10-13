2 Minors Die In Road Accident In South Kashmir's Kulgam
Date
10/13/2024 5:06:17 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two minor children died after allegedly being hit by a dumper in Damhal Hanjipora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday, an official said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the accident occurred near the residence of former MLA Abdul Majeed Padder at DH Pora, where a dumper vehicle hit the two children, causing severe injuries.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said the duo were taken to Sub-District Hospital DH Pora, where doctors declared them brought dead.
ADVERTISEMENT
The deceased were identified as Maliha Aijaz, daughter of Aijaz Ahmad Wani, resident of DH Pora, aged 13, and Amman Aijaz, son of Aijaz Ahmad Hella, resident of Yaroo, aged 3.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the accident.
Read Also
One Killed, Two Injured After A Vehicle Hits Pedestrians In South Kashmir's Verinag
20 Injured In Road Accident During Election Rally In North Kashmir's Uri
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13102024000215011059ID1108773754
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.