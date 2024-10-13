Iranian Parliament Speaker arrives at Rafic Hariri Airport in Beirut

(MENAFN) On Saturday morning, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf arrived at Rafic Hariri Airport in Beirut for a one-day visit before heading to Geneva. His visit comes during a period of intensified violence in the region, as Israel's military actions in Gaza have expanded to include extensive across Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut, and the onset of a ground incursion into southern Lebanon. These actions have raised significant concerns, as they flout international warnings and violate United Nations resolutions.



According to the Iranian Mehr news agency, Qalibaf's visit is aimed at engaging in dialogue with Lebanese authorities and demonstrating Iran's unwavering support for the Islamic resistance against what it deems Israeli aggression. He was invited to Lebanon by Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri, signaling a strong alliance between the two countries.



Upon his arrival in Beirut, Qalibaf conveyed a message of solidarity from Iran's Supreme Leader, the President, and the Iranian people, emphasizing their commitment to supporting the Lebanese population and the resistance movements. He stated, "I carry a message of support for the Lebanese people and the resistance," underlining Iran's backing during these turbulent times.



After his meetings in Beirut, Qalibaf is scheduled to travel to Geneva to participate in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) summit. During this summit, which kicks off on Sunday, he is expected to address Israel's actions in the region and reaffirm Iran's support for various resistance factions. His presence at the summit aims to highlight the ongoing crisis and advocate for the rights of both the Lebanese and Palestinian peoples on an international platform.



As the situation in Lebanon and Gaza remains critical, Qalibaf's visit underscores the intricate dynamics of regional politics and the importance of solidarity among groups opposing Israeli military actions. His engagement with Lebanese officials is likely to reinforce the narrative of resistance against perceived aggression, drawing international attention to the plight of those affected by the ongoing conflict.

