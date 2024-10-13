CE Congratulates Sam Hou Fai On Election Result

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, October 13 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today cordially congratulated Mr Sam Hou Fai on his election and on becoming the sixth-term Chief Executive-elect of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

Mr Ho noted that Mr Sam had secured a significant number of nominations from Chief Executive Election Committee members in order to qualify as a candidate; and he had also garnered a substantial number of votes in today's election.

The Chief Executive pointed out that the election for the sixth-term Chief Executive was conducted in line with the Basic Law of the MSAR and the Chief Executive Election Law. The election was held in an orderly and lawful manner, reflecting the full implementation of the principles of“One country, two systems” and“Macao people governing Macao”, as well as the high degree of autonomy enjoyed by the MSAR.

Mr Ho also expressed gratitude to the members of the Chief Executive Election Committee for diligently fulfilling their duties and accomplishing the mission for the election of a sixth-term Chief Executive.

Mr Ho acknowledged the Central Government's requirements for the holder of the position of Chief Executive of the MSAR. These included: being patriotic and loving Macao; earning the trust of the Central Government; demonstrating strong governance capabilities; and enjoying a high level of recognition within Macao society. During the election period, Mr Sam had made available his political platform, titled“Striving Together, Upholding Integrity and Innovating” . The main broad goals included:“Macao Built on the Rule of Law”,“Dynamic Macao”,“Cultural Macao”, and“Happy Macao”. Through various campaign activities, Mr Sam directly presented the content of his political platform and governance philosophy to different sectors of Macao society and the general public, while also gaining a deep understanding of public sentiment. It can be said that his political platform garnered broad recognition and support from all sectors of society, Mr Ho stated.

The Chief Executive expressed confidence that the next Chief Executive would effectively lead the sixth MSAR Government and the Macao community, continuing steadily to advance the practising of the“One country, two systems” principle, and promoting fresh advances for the MSAR's next phase of development.

Mr Ho would, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Basic Law of the MSAR and the Chief Executive Election Law, submit a report and request to the Central Government for the appointment of Mr Sam as the MSAR's sixth-term Chief Executive. The request would be submitted after the official confirmation by the Court of Final Appeal of the final results of the election, and the result announcement being published in the MSAR Gazette.

The Chief Executive stressed that the current Government team would fully cooperate with the Chief Executive-elect and his team, in order to ensure a smooth transition of power and responsibilities.

