(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Santos emerged victorious in a nail-biting encounter against Mirassol, winning 3-2 in the 31st round of the Brazilian Serie B. The match took place at Vila Viva Sorte in Santos, which celebrated its 108th anniversary on October 12th.



Giuliano opened the scoring for Santos with a powerful first-time shot from the edge of the box. Mirassol quickly equalized through Gabriel's penalty after JP Chermont fouled Fernandinho in the area. Willian Bigode restored Santos' lead, capitalizing on a throw-in to beat the goalkeeper.



The second half saw both teams create numerous chances. Santos hit the woodwork twice through Guilherme, while Mirasso threatened on counter-attacks. Dellatorre leveled the score for Mirassol, heading home from close range after a cross from Gazal.







With time running out, Santos pushed for a winner. Luan Peres delivered the decisive blow, heading in from a corner kick in the 83rd minute. The final moments were tense, as Diego Pituca received a second yellow card, leaving Santos with ten men.



The victory propelled Santos to the top of Serie B with 56 points, surpassing Novorizontino's 54. Mirassol remains in fourth place with 50 points. Santos will face Chapecoense next, while Mirassol takes on Novorizontino in their upcoming fixtures.



This thrilling match showcased the competitive nature of Serie B, with both teams displaying attacking intent throughout. Santos' resilience in securing the win despite late pressure from Mirassol demonstrates their title credentials as the season enters its final stages.



Santos Secures Thrilling 3-2 Victory Over Mirassol to Reclaim Serie B Lead

MENAFN13102024007421016031ID1108773731