Six Waterway Projects Set to Transform Brazil's Transportation Infrastructure

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's is finalizing a significant initiative to enhance its infrastructure through six waterway concessions.



This ambitious plan, expected to generate R$4 billion (approximately $714 million), aims to modernize Brazil's navigable rivers, which are crucial for logistics. The of and Airports and the National Waterway Transportation Agency ANTAQ are developing a General Grant Plan.



This plan will initiate concessions starting in 2025, with 12-year contracts requiring regular dredging to maintain river navigability during dry spells. In exchange, concessionaires can charge tolls on large cargo vessels.



The Madeira River project is poised to be the first to go to bid in early 2025, followed by the Paraguay River later that year. Other waterways, including Lagoa Mirim, Tapajós, Tocantins, and Barra Norte, are expected to be finalized by 2026.







These concessions will significantly lower export costs for grains through Northern Arc ports and facilitate the construction of the Ferrogrão railway. The Paraguay River will aid in mineral exports while Lagoa Mirim will enhance trade with Uruguay.



Brazil has around 42,000 kilometers of navigable waterways, with about 19,000 kilometers economically viable for transporting various goods. The government aims to triple this capacity.



Waterways are less polluting and more cost-effective than road or rail transport. A single barge can carry 1,500 tons of cargo, equivalent to 15 train cars or 58 trucks.

The shift toward waterways began in the early 2010s as producers in Mato Grosso opted for northern ports over traditional southern routes. This change became feasible after paving BR-163 to Porto Velho.



Despite delays in the concession process due to the complexities of waterway logistics, optimism remains high. Potential bidders include major companies like Cargill and Louis Dreyfus Company.



The government expects these concessions to attract significant investments and create thousands of jobs. As Brazil embarks on this transformative project, it stands on the brink of a logistics revolution that promises to enhance its export capabilities and stimulate economic growth.

