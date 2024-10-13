Brazil Considers Reinstating Daylight Saving Time Amid Energy Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, October 15, the Brazilian will decide whether to reintroduce daylight saving time this year. of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, stated that the focus will be on security.



Silveira emphasized that if there is an energy risk, implementing daylight saving time becomes a top priority. He made these remarks in Rome after attending an international forum.



If approved, the time change would begin within 20 days, allowing sectors like public security and to prepare adequately. This timeline also avoids interfering with the second round of elections scheduled for October 27.



The minister noted that daylight saving time has significant benefits until December 15, after which its importance gradually diminishes. However, he did not specify an end date for the potential change.







Silveira criticized the previous administration under Jair Bolsonaro for discontinuing daylight saving time in 2019. Bolsonaro's government concluded that advancing the clock did not reduce energy consumption and might even increase it.



He argued that daylight saving time is a public policy used in many countries, especially developed ones. Silveira believes it should not be treated as an ideological issue, as was done by the previous government.

The National Electric System Operator (ONS) supports reinstating daylight saving time, viewing it as a way to save energy during peak hours.



In a report submitted to the Ministry of Mines and Energy last month, ONS reinforced that if daylight saving time is reintroduced, its impact on consumption would decrease month by month.



This decision comes amid broader energy concerns in Brazil. Earlier in September, Silveira requested a contingency plan from ONS to ensure energy security until 2026 due to severe drought conditions affecting various regions.

