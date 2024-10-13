mPokket Launches Comprehensive Wellness Program on World Mental Health Day

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 10 October 2024 – In celebration of World Mental Health Day, mPokket introduces a comprehensive wellness program in partnership with their medical partner, aimed at promoting holistic health and well-being for its employees. As the global focus shifts towards mental health, mPokket is taking proactive steps to foster a more supportive and health-conscious work environment, aligning with this year’s World Mental Health Day theme, "It is Time to Prioritise Mental Health in the Workplace."

This comprehensive wellness program is designed to cater to the holistic well-being of employees, with an emphasis on mental health support. As part of the new program, employees will enjoy instant access to experienced medical professionals across 20+ specialties via video, voice, or text consultations. Additionally, on-call psychologists will be available to provide mental health support. The program allows employees to extend these benefits to up to six dependents at no extra cost. Significant discounts of up to 20% on medications and up to 40% on diagnostic services will be available, alongside annual full-body check-ups, including at-home sample collection for convenience

Speaking on the occasion, Rajani Jalan, Director CSR & People Relations said, “At mPokket, we believe that employee well-being is central to our success as an organization. We are dedicated to ensuring that our team has the support they need to thrive—physically, mentally, and emotionally. With this new program, we are taking an important step toward creating a culture of holistic wellness, one that helps our employees prioritize their health and peace of mind.”

The initiative reflects mPokket’s commitment to strengthening a supportive workplace by offering access to both physical and mental health services, ensuring employees have the resources they need to maintain a balanced and healthy life. With headquarters in Kolkata and additional offices in Bengaluru, mPokket continues its mission to support its workforce through proactive and accessible healthcare solutions.





