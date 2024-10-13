(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, October 13 - Press Release

October 13, 2024

Bong Go supports grassroots sports competition in Davao Oriental; urges youth to 'get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs, to keep us healthy and fit'

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committees on Sports and on Youth, supported the culminating event of the Christian Lawrence Go Cup in San Isidro, Davao Oriental, where teams from the province gathered to battle it out for the championship on Saturday, October 12.

With the cheers of fans and the energy of the crowd at San Isidro Municipal Gymnasium, Go personally congratulated the athletes who had competed in the tournament.

The much-anticipated Battle of Champions saw the team from Mati City emerge victorious against Baganga, taking home the grand prize of Php 300,000. In the third-place match, Boston narrowly defeated General Generoso to claim Php 150,000, while the 1st and third runners-up secured Php 200,000 and Php 100,000, respectively. Other participating teams were given Php 50,000 in consolation prizes, ensuring that no one went home empty-handed.

In his speech, Go commended the hard work and dedication of the players, coaches, and local officials, emphasizing the importance of sports in shaping the future of the youth. He highlighted how events like these foster camaraderie, discipline, and excellence among young athletes in the grassroots.

"Ang sports ay mabisang paraan para mailayo ang kabataan sa masasamang bisyo. Bilang Chairperson ng Senate Committees on Sports at on Youth, nandito ako upang patuloy kayong suportahan," said Go

Go also acknowledged the efforts of Davao Oriental's local leaders and thanked them for their unyielding support for grassroots sports initiatives. He expressed his commitment to helping uplift sports programs across the country, noting that local tournaments like this play a critical role in the nation's sports development strategy.

"Bilang 'Kuya Bong' n'yo sa Senado, patuloy ko kayong susuportahan sa mga ganitong programang nagbibigay ng oportunidad sa ating mga kabataan. Layunin natin na palawakin pa ang mga ganitong aktibidad upang mas maraming kabataan ang makasali at mailabas ang kanilang buong potensyal," he added.

The Christian Lawrence Go Cup, named after Go's son, has become a prominent platform for showcasing basketball talents from Davao Oriental's municipalities. Go, who has always been a staunch advocate for youth development through sports, believes that providing opportunities to young athletes can pave the way for a brighter future.

Aside from his support for local sports tournaments, Go has been instrumental in shaping national sports policy. He played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors.

In addition to his efforts with NAS, Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. The Bicameral Conference Committee Report of this bill was ratified by the Senate on September 23. If enacted into law, it seeks to institutionalize a structured national sports program that not only promotes grassroots sports but also provides aspiring athletes the opportunity to compete on a national level.

"Naniniwala ako na ang tagumpay ng ating mga kabataan sa sports ay magiging tagumpay din ng ating bansa. Kaya naman tuloy-tuloy ang suporta ko para sa mga programang magpapaangat sa kanila at maghuhubog ng kanilang mga kakayahan," Go shared.

As the sponsor of the sports budget in the Senate, Go has been instrumental in securing support for the country's sports development. He advocated for the repair and improvement of key sports facilities, such as the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila and Philsports Arena in Pasig City, believing that providing athletes with proper training environments, equipment, nutrition, and mental support is essential for their success.

Go has also continuously pushed for an increased budget for sports programs to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance on the international stage while launching effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level.

As Chairperson of the Senate Youth Committee, Go continues to urge government to prioritize sports engagement among citizens, not only for elite athletes but also for aspiring youth athletes, especially at the grassroots.

"As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!" he said earlier.

On the same day, Go also distributed assistance to low income earners in San Isidro. Additionally, he participated in the turnover ceremony for ambulances for the towns of Banaybanay and Governor Generoso.

"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

