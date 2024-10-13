Official declares global domestic tourism market to hit USD7.5T by 2033

(MENAFN) The domestic market is projected to reach USD7.5 trillion globally by 2033, according to Oya Narin, president of the Turkish Tourism Investors Association, in an interview with Anadolu. She highlighted that the international tourism market currently stands at USD10.5 trillion, with Türkiye performing well in this sector.



Narin believes Türkiye's goal of attracting 60 million tourists is achievable. While there has been a decline in the number of Russian tourists over the past couple of years, she noted that the country is experiencing better performance in October and November.



She pointed out that Türkiye's healthcare infrastructure and marketing have drawn interest from travelers with health needs. However, she emphasized the importance of targeting the older demographic in Europe to further enhance tourism. Narin also remarked that areas traditionally popular with tourists tend to be quieter in the winter months, indicating a need for improvements in healthcare facilities in coastal regions to attract older visitors.



Looking ahead, Narin identified two major challenges for the tourism sector in 2025: managing the costs associated with these improvements and developing strategies to make the sector more appealing to potential workers, as these factors will be crucial for the industry's overall performance.

