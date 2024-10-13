Inaugural Edition Of QOC Boxing Tournament A Huge Success

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), in collaboration with the Qatar Boxing Federation has organised the first edition of the Qatar Olympic Committee Boxing – Knock Out 2024 at the Oasis Stage in Mall of Qatar on Friday.

The event received a big turnout from different age groups and public. The participants have shown good technical skills in the boxing competitions, where in Junior's (46kg), Mohammed Al Marri won the first place and Hamad Al Tamimi finished in the second place , while in (60kg) Abdulaziz Abdulatif won the first place and Mohammed Al Sharqawi settled in the second place.

In the youth's (77kg), Majid Al Edris took the first place and Ahmed Waleed finished the second place, while in (63.5 kg), Yousef Al Saied finished in the first place and Faisal Al Nuaimi took the second place, in the (75kg), Fras Garmil won the first place and the second place went to Mishaal Dergam, while in the (+ 92), Fares Ali finished in the second place and Cezar Ehab occupied the second place.

In the Men's (80kg), Abrer Gakooga won the first place and Yahaya Omar finished in the second place , as in the (+92), Mohammed Faras won the first place and Younes bin Tamo took the second place.

This event comes in line with the QOC's message of promoting sports and physical activities among different segments of the society.

Notably, the organisation of these events annually will help discovering new talents who will feed the national teams in the local and international competitions.