FDF and EAWE collaboration paves way for culture of community participation

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, October 11, 2024: The Family Development Foundation (FDF) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Association for Women Entrepreneurs (EAWE) to support and promote a culture of active participation in the areas of community action among new generations. It further seeks to highlight the concepts and culture of community services.

The agreement is in line with the Foundation’s constant efforts, in collaboration with EAWE, to ensure development and prosperity in the country by sharing experiences and leveraging the opportunities that both parties offer in areas of shared interest. Additionally, the MoU highlights the relevance of creating opportunities for collaboration and achieving goals, as well as forming a strategic partnership that will improve work efficiency and ensure cooperation.



H.E. Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of FDF and Dr. Shafeeqa Al Ameri, Chairwoman of EAWE, signed the agreement at the Foundation’s Rabdan Center.



H.E. Al Rumaith expressed her confidence on the partnership with the Association, emphasising worthwhile opportunities it can offer, further mirroring the vision and guidance of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of FDF and the ‘Mother of the Nation.’ The agreement aims to provide all aspects of social, health, psychological and recreational care to diverse segments of the society by implementing various programs, events, and awareness-raising campaigns. This collaboration has the potential to deliver positive outcomes in the areas of family stability, community cohesion and sustainable development.



In addition, H.E. stated that the Foundation aims to forge partnerships that will help attain family stability as well as ensure integration with sector functions and compliance with regulations set forth by the Abu Dhabi government. The goal is to achieve social development that ensures a decent life for all members of society through programs aimed at promoting family stability, child development, providing a dignified life for senior citizens, women empowerment and diverse opportunities for youth participation in society. It is accomplished through collaboration in the development of social studies and research as well as exchange of statistical data and social study findings.

H.E. Al Rumaithi commended the vital role of EAWE in supporting women entrepreneurs to face various difficulties, encouraging them to work in the private sector and launch projects of their interest. Since its inception, EAWE has encouraged and empowered girls and women to enter the private sector as well as to explore and invest in job prospects. This contributed to the establishment of several pilot initiatives that benefit the national economy.



Dr. Shafeeqa Al Ameri said: “At EAWE, we are pleased to collaborate with FDF, which has been relentlessly leverage its potential to supporting the growth of women entrepreneurs. This commitment supports our efforts to continue working and improving services by providing entrepreneurial trainees and implementing programs and activities that will qualify women entrepreneurs across the country.”

EAWE has worked with numerous entities to accomplish a wide range of goals and actions in a single year. With the participation of 2668 entrepreneurs nationwide, it has organised 100 events, including training sessions, workshops, lectures and other activities. Furthermore, it participated in 26 initiatives both inside and outside the UAE to represent Emirati female entrepreneurs.







MENAFN13102024003685011158ID1108773546