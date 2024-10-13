PTI Leader Atif Khan Criticizes Leadership For Lack Of Clarity, Expresses Concerns Over Party's Unity

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Atif Khan, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), expressed concerns over the absence of Amin Gandapur, stating that it has demoralized the party workers. He emphasized that the leadership should have provided clear instructions on what the plan was upon reaching D-Chowk.

During a television program, Atif Khan revealed that there is widespread mistrust within the party, with members doubting each other's loyalty and suspecting double-dealing.



He mentioned that certain individuals meeting at Adiala Jail are discussing issues that are not necessary, and hinted that some of his own associates might be close to both factions, possibly facilitating communication through undisclosed channels.

Atif Khan also remarked that deals are made for personal gain, but solutions are found for the country. He stressed that, eventually, there will be a need to sit down with PTI to find a path forward. He warned that anyone thinking of eliminating PTI is mistaken.