Hazy, Relatively Hot Weather With Some Clouds Expected Today : Meteorology Department
10/13/2024 4:02:52 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Sunday will be hazy at places at first, becoming relatively hot daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be hazy with some clouds at times, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable mainly northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot.
Offshore, it will be mainly northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet. Offshore will be 2 to 4 feet.
Visibility inshore and offshore will be 4 - 8 km.
Area High Tide Low Tide Max
--------------------------------------------------------
Doha 01:01 - 13:12 05:08 - 21:24 34
Mesaieed 14:45 - **:** 01:46 - 23:34 35
Wakrah 13:25 - **:** 06:20 - 21:13 33
Al Khor **:** - 01:37 20:44 - 07:11 34
Ruwais 01:37 - 13:18 07:11 - 20:17 31
Dukhan 06:13 - 18:31 12:09 - **:** 36
Abu Samra 05:22 - 17:53 10:22 - **:** 39
Sunrise: 05:31 LT Sunset: 17:07 LT
