Magrabi Hospitals and Centers Unveils a New Era of Holistic Healthcare with Magrabi Health

(MENAFN- Boopin) Jeddah, KSA – 9 October 2024 – Magrabi Hospitals and Centers, a pioneer in eye care across the MENA region since 1955, is proud to unveil its rebranding to Magrabi Health. This milestone transformation reflects the company's expansion and ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive, patient-centric healthcare across a broad spectrum of specialties.



The birth of Magrabi Health honors 70 years of excellence in healthcare. From its conception with a single eye hospital in Jeddah, the organization has grown into the world’s largest eye care network, treating over two million patients annually and performing more than 200,000 sight-preserving surgeries. With 34 hospitals and centers across five countries, the company has strategically expanded into dental and ENT care, solidifying its presence as a comprehensive healthcare provider and paving the way for a transformative future.



"Magrabi Health represents the culmination of decades of dedication to providing the highest quality care," said Mutasim Alireza, CEO of Magrabi Health. "From our humble beginnings in Jeddah to our current position as a regional leader, we've always strived to push the boundaries of healthcare. This rebranding is a testament to our evolution and our commitment to a future where holistic well-being is accessible to all."



Supported by over 550 physicians, 900 nurses, and 58 optometrists, Magrabi Health's focus on innovation and excellence remains steadfast. State-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology enable the brand to deliver exceptional care tailored to the needs of individuals and families across the region.



Dr. Abdulrahman Barzangi, Deputy CEO and COO of Magrabi Health, added, “Our rebranding signifies more than just a new name. It represents our affirmation to delivering world-class healthcare across a wider spectrum of specialties. With a focus on patient-centricity, innovation, and operational excellence, we are excited about the prospect that Magrabi Health will continue to set the standard for healthcare in the region and beyond.”



The rebranding also underscores the organization’s commitment to offering integrated healthcare solutions. As part of its continuous innovation, Magrabi Health was recently recognized by the Dubai Health Authority for its Corneal Transplant Center’s contributions to the UAE organ donation and transplantation program.



Magrabi Health remains dedicated to its founding principles of excellence, compassion, and patient empowerment while embarking on this exciting new chapter. The brand is poised to shape the future of healthcare in the MENA region with a focus on holistic well-being and a legacy of trust.





MENAFN13102024004780010861ID1108773444