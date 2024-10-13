Lebanon: 19 People Killed, 54 Injured Due To Israeli Occupation Raids On Several Areas

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 13 (KUNA) - At least 19 people were killed and 54 others were wounded in Israeli army's raids on Lebanese territory in the last 24 hours, said the Public Emergency Center of the Lebanese of Health Sunday.

In statements, the center affirmed that the on the town of Al-Maisra in the Keserwan district of Mount Lebanon Governorate led to the killing of nine people and the wounding of 15 others.

Four people were killed and 18 others were in a raid that targeted a building in the town of Barja in the Chouf district, and four people were killed in an air raid that targeted a car in the town of Al-Qatrani in the Bekaa, it added.

Since September 23, Israeli occupation warplanes have been launching violently air strikes on different parts in Lebanon, causing great material and human losses. (end)

kbs









MENAFN13102024000071011013ID1108773377