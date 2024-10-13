Qatar Steel To Host 17Th Arab Steel Summit From October 14-15

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Steel, a leading steel producer in the region, is proud to announce that under the esteemed patronage of H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, of State for Affairs, President and CEO of QatarEnergy it will be hosting the 17th Arab Steel Summit and International Iron and Steel at the Sheraton Doha from 14 to 15 October 2024.

The event, organised by the Arab Iron and Steel Union (AISU) under the theme,“The Future of the Iron and Steel in the Arab World”, will bring together over 500 participants and 40 exhibitors from leading players and experts in the industry.

The summit will delve into the latest trends and innovations shaping the steel industry in the Arab World. Key discussions will include, economic challenges and opportunities facing the region's steel sector; adoption of new technologies to enhance efficiency and sustainability; potential for cross-border partnerships to foster growth and resilience.

The exhibition will showcase the latest advancements in steel technology and innovation, providing attendees with valuable networking opportunities and the chance to explore new partnerships and investments.

The steel industry plays a pivotal role in the economic development of the Arab region. Its importance extends beyond providing a fundamental building material to driving industrialization, creating jobs, and enhancing energy security.