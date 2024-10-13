Public Prosecution Launches 'Smart Assistant' To Enhance Legal Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Public Prosecution announced yesterday the launch of the first interactive version of the“Smart Assistant,” developed using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance electronic services and facilitate access to information.

In a statement, the Public Prosecution said that the assistant aims to provide accurate and comprehensive information related to legal matters and assist users with inquiries regarding available electronic services through the Public Prosecution's portal.

The initiative represents the first phase of an ambitious project aimed at offering an integrated and user-friendly experience supported by AI technologies. The Smart Assistant will provide users with instant responses to legal inquiries, making it easier for them to obtain reliable information without the need for traditional research.

The Public Prosecution clarified that users can interact with the Smart Assistant either by typing or via direct voice communication. Responses will be delivered in written form and through an avatar character developed by the Public Prosecution.

It also noted that in the first phase, the outcomes and responses will be evaluated, with improvements made to the model. In the second phase of the project, the range of services will be expanded, allowing users to inquire about their cases and submit requests directly through the Smart Assistant.