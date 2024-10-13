Southern Super Stars Enter 2024 Legends League Cricket Final
Date
10/13/2024 12:05:46 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Hamilton Masakadza produed an all-round performance as Southern Super Stars entered the final of the 2024 Legends League cricket on Saturday, defeating Konark Suryas Odisha by 7 wickets at Bakshi Stadium.
Bowling first, Southern Super Stars reduced the Konark Suryas Odisha to 8/4 in 3.5 overs. Richard Levi, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan stringed some valuable partnerships. Levi made 22 from 25 balls, Yusuf Pathan made 43 from 21 balls, while skipper Irfan Pathan made 62 from 48 balls. At the end of 20 overs, Odisha made 148/8 in 20 overs.
ADVERTISEMENT
For the Super Stars, Hamid Hassan (2/27), Abdur Razzak (2/19), Subodh Bhati (2/29) and Kedar Jadhav (2/33) took two wickets each in the innings.
ADVERTISEMENT
With a target of 149 on the board, Shreevats Goswami and Hamilton Masakadza stabled the inning after an early setback. The duo added 82 runs for the second wicket with Masakadza scoring 67 runs from 49 balls. Pawan Negi remained unbeaten on 40* from 20 balls and helped his team win the match. They chased down the target in 17.2 overs.
For Odisha, Diwesh Pathania (1/22), Vinay Kumar (1/21) and KP Appanna (1/14) took one wicket each in the innings.
Read Also
Omar Abdullah Attends 2024 LLC, Calls For Better Infra
Chris Gayle Fever Grips Kashmir, Thousands Flock Bakshi Stadium To Witness 'Universe Boss'
Konark Suryas Odisha will next face the winner of the eliminator match on October 14 (Monday).
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13102024000215011059ID1108773266
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.