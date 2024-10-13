Southern Super Stars Enter 2024 Legends League Cricket Final

Bowling first, Southern Super Stars reduced the Konark Suryas Odisha to 8/4 in 3.5 overs. Richard Levi, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan stringed some valuable partnerships. Levi made 22 from 25 balls, Yusuf Pathan made 43 from 21 balls, while skipper Irfan Pathan made 62 from 48 balls. At the end of 20 overs, Odisha made 148/8 in 20 overs.

For the Super Stars, Hamid Hassan (2/27), Abdur Razzak (2/19), Subodh Bhati (2/29) and Kedar Jadhav (2/33) took two wickets each in the innings.

With a target of 149 on the board, Shreevats Goswami and Hamilton Masakadza stabled the inning after an early setback. The duo added 82 runs for the second wicket with Masakadza scoring 67 runs from 49 balls. Pawan Negi remained unbeaten on 40* from 20 balls and helped his team win the match. They chased down the target in 17.2 overs.

For Odisha, Diwesh Pathania (1/22), Vinay Kumar (1/21) and KP Appanna (1/14) took one wicket each in the innings.

Konark Suryas Odisha will next face the winner of the eliminator match on October 14 (Monday).

