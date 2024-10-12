RPS Celebrates Foundation Day

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Rajagiri Public School (RPS) marked its Foundation Day with a grand celebration. Indian ambassador Vipul was the chief guest. Benny Nalkara, Provincial of Rajagiri, Kochi, delivered the keynote address. Dr Aju Abraham, member of the Board of Directors, and Dr Prashanth Palakkappilly, academic director, offered felicitations. Outstanding teachers were recognised. The celebration was further enlivened by cultural performances by students of Grades 10 and 12.

