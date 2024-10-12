Paralympian Joins NHS Call For Students And Young Children To Get Protected Against Meningitis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The NHS is urging students and parents of young children to get themselves and their loved ones protected against meningitis ahead of an expected surge in cases that typically follow the start of the academic year.

Gold Medal-winning Paralympian, Aaron Phipps MBE, who lost his limbs due to the potentially debilitating aged 15, is joining the NHS call and warning people not to think“it will never happen to you or your child”.

Meningitis progresses rapidly and can lead to serious complications such as brain damage, hearing or limb loss, or even death if not treated promptly.

It is estimated up to one person in every two or three who survives bacterial meningitis is left with one or more permanent problem.

The NHS is urging young adults and parents to ensure that they or their children have been fully vaccinated against meningitis and to speak to their GP if they are not sure.

NHS staff across the country work hard to devise innovative ways to encourage young adults to get their jabs – like catch up campaigns and pop-up vaccine clinics for university students during Freshers week.

Universities and higher education can be hot spots for infections such as measles, mumps and meningococcal disease due to lots of people newly coming together in confined environments and close mixing, presenting the perfect opportunity for infection to spread.

Cases typically surge following the start of the academic year and remain high right through until March.

UKHSA data shows there were 92 cases between October and December 2023, rising to 105 cases between January and March 2024.

The majority of these were from Men B, a strain of meningitis that can be prevented through vaccination, with the most cases seen in those aged between 15-19 years old.

The Men B vaccination is given to babies at 8 weeks, 16 weeks and again at one year alongside the Men C vaccine.

Reminders are regularly sent to parents and carers of toddlers not fully vaccinated against meningitis, encouraging them to ensure their children are protected.

However, NHS data shows as of 2023-24, more than one in ten children had not received all the recommended Men B vaccinations by two years of age (87.3% uptake at 2 years of age in England, 2023-24).

The teenage vaccine, Men ACWY, protects against other strains of meningitis and is typically given in schools to pupils in Year 9 with a catch-up offer in Year 10 for those who have missed it, with young people remaining eligible until they are 25 years old.

For the teenage vaccine – UKHSA data shows that more than one in four teens are not protected by the end of Year 10 (73.4% of Year 10 students have had Men ACWY in England, 2022-23).

Aged 15, Aaron Phipps had both of his legs and most of his fingers amputated due to blood poisoning from meningitis. He is a gold medal winning Paralympian champion, has scaled Kilimanjaro on his hands and knees for charity, and has been voted in the top 100 most influential people in the UK with a disability.

Backing the NHS call, Aaron said: “Only hours after I noticed my symptoms of meningitis, I collapsed and had to be put on life support and into a controlled coma for 2 weeks. After my amputations I had to spend a year in hospital to continue receiving treatment and recovering.

“Vaccines are a victim of their own success, as thanks to the vaccines against meningitis being rolled out so successfully, it's much rarer to hear or see people like me and you think it will never happen to you or your child.

“You cannot underestimate the importance of getting protected against Meningitis – so don't put it off, get a vaccine appointment booked for you or your family today.”

Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccinations and screening, said: “Too many children and young people are still not fully vaccinated against meningitis – a debilitating disease that can strike quickly and leave you with life-changing health complications if not treated promptly.

“Aaron speaks powerfully about his own personal experience of Meningitis and is right to say you cannot underestimate the importance of protecting you and your child against this highly dangerous disease, for which vaccinations are our best defences.

“Jabs are offered for free as part of the NHS routine immunisation programme which helps to save lives and prevent tens of thousands of hospital admissions every year, and I advise all parents to urgently check their child's vaccination records and contact your GP practice if you'd like to arrange a vaccination appointment today.

“You can also speak to a healthcare professional like a school nurse if you'd like more information about vaccines to ensure your child is protected from becoming seriously unwell.”

The NHS website contains clear and accessible information on common symptoms of Meningitis, which can include a high fever, headache, a rash that does not fade when a glass is rolled over it, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, confusion, and in severe cases, seizures.

For more information on treatment and vaccination options for Meningitis, as well as when to get medical help, visit NHS .

Minister for Public Health and Prevention, Andrew Gwynne, said: “Meningitis can lead to extreme, long-lasting health complications and even death if not treated quickly. It is vital that eligible children and young people are vaccinated as quickly as possible so they are protected.

“The disease spreads quickly in places like universities and schools, which is why I'm urging parents and young adults to speak to their GP if they're not sure whether their child's vaccinations, or their own, are up to date.”

Dr Shamez Ladhani, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “Meningitis can often kill but is preventable – vaccination offers the best protection against this devastating disease.

“Every year we see school children and students getting seriously ill, some left with serious health complications and disabilities and some tragically dying.

“Infection can spread easily with social mixing in schools and in universities when large numbers of students come together from around the country and overseas for the first time.

“If your child missed their Men ACWY as a teenager at school or if your child was born after April 2013 and missed their Men B vaccination during childhood, then it is vital you contact your GP for the vaccine as soon as possible. A quick, easy 5 minutes getting the vaccination could save their lives.”

Vinny Smith, Chief Executive of Meningitis Research Foundation, said: “Meningitis is a medical emergency. It is a devastating and debilitating infection that can kill within hours and is easy to mistake for more common, milder illnesses in the early stages.

“Prevention is the best form of protection, so we'd encourage everyone to check that they are up to date with the vaccinations that protect against meningitis, including the most serious strains of bacterial meningitis.

“For those who have already been vaccinated, it remains vital to know the signs and symptoms of meningitis and to trust your instincts if you suspect someone is ill with it. In cases of meningitis, early recognition and swift action saves lives.”

