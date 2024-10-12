MPD Seeking Suspects And Vehicle In Business Burglary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Department is asking for the community's assistance in locating suspects and vehicle involved in a burglary of a business in Northwest.

On Saturday, September 28, 2024, at approximately 12:56 a.m., the suspects forcibly entered an establishment in the 6900 block of Maple Street, Northwest. The suspects stole property from the establishment and then fled the scene.

The suspects and the suspects' vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411 . The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24150154

