French Pres. Expresses Concern Over Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel expressed his concern on Saturday, over the intensified Israeli bombardment of Lebanon and their serious impact on civilians.

In a statement, the French Presidency said Macron shared his worries during a phone call with Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, offering his solidarity with Lebanon during this crisis.

Macron stressed that a ceasefire must be implemented in Lebanon immediately, urging all parties to respect UN 1701, including Hezbollah, which must halt its on Israel.

Macron reaffirmed his country's commitment to ensuring Lebanon's peace and sovereignty, referring to the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. (end)

