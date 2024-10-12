Russians Strike Derhachi In Kharkiv Region Leaving Two People Injured
Date
10/12/2024 3:08:59 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces struck Derhachi district in Kharkiv region, injuring two civilians.
The National Police reports this, according to Ukrinform.
Around 15:55 on Saturday, the Russian forces dropped a guided bomb on the village of Cherkaska Lozova, damaging a private home. A 57-year-old man sustained blast and shrapnel injuries and was hospitalized in serious condition.
Additionally, the attackers targeted a garden community in the Malodanylivka community, damaging a private residence. A 61-year-old woman experienced acute stress and received medical attention.
Read also: Two injured
as Russian FPV drone attacks car
in Kupiansk
Investigation teams, including forensic experts and explosives technicians, are working at the scenes.
Criminal cases have been opened on charges of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As reported by Ukrinform, a police officer in Kherson was also injured by Russian artillery.
MENAFN12102024000193011044ID1108772878
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.