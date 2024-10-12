Nikopol District Suffers 20 Enemy Strikes Damaging Industrial Facility
10/12/2024 3:08:59 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 12, Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region faced 20 attacks by the Russian forces.
This information was shared on Telegram by Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, as reported by Ukrinform.
“Nearly 20 times throughout the day, Nikopol district suffered from enemy attacks. The occupiers mainly used kamikaze drones to terrorize the area. In addition, they fired artillery and dropped munitions from UAVs,” the regional chief wrote.
Lysak stated that the aggressor targeted Nikopol, as well as Myrivska, Marhanetska, and Pokrovska communities. An industrial facility was damaged as a result, though there were no casualties.
"Throughout the day, the Ukrainian air defenders shot down three drones over the region, including a Shahed," Lysak added.
As previously reported, a nighttime attack (from October 11 to 12) damaged wall cladding and windows in a multi-story building in Dnipro and a private house in Pavlohrad district.
