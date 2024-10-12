Two Civilians Killed, 10 Others Injured As Russians Attack Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 12, the Russian invaders killed two and ten civilians in various areas of Donetsk region.

This information was reported on Telegram by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Ukrinform.

"The Russian forces killed two and injured ten civilians – an investigation has been initiated," the statement reads.

It is noted that on October 12, 2024, a hostile FPV drone directly hit a civilian car on the road between the villages of Ulakly and Dachne in Volnovakha district, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old driver.

Additionally, Russians struck the village of Kurakhivka in Pokrovsk district. As a result, an 84-year-old pensioner sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Moreover, the Russian troops shelled the town of Selydove, injuring two men and a woman.

The city of Siversk was also targeted, with two local residents, aged 23 and 25, suffering shrapnel wounds and blast injuries.

During the attack by the aggressor's army on the town of Myrnohrad, a married couple sustained injuries while inside their home. Three other civilians, aged 46, 50, and 73, were injured in the village of Shevchenko.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation is underway regarding violations of the laws and customs of war (parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As previously reported, the Russian forces killed three civilians in Donetsk region on Friday, October 11.