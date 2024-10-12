Uruzgan Residents Want Tirinkot-Gezab Road Reconstructed

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): The residents of central Uruzgan province have asked the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (EIA) to reconstruct the road between Tirinkot, the provincial capital, and-Gezab district.

In a meeting with the governor who arrived in Gizad district, some residents demanded of him to reconstruct the Tirinkot-Gezab general road.

Malim Abdul Razaq, Bazaar area resident, said Gezab district was located about 150km away from Trinkot and the road was in bad condition due to which faced many problems.

Meanwhile, Karimullah, another resident, urged officials to repair the road before winter season.

This road remains blocked for traffic after rainfall and flash floods in winter season, he added.

According to Karimullah, earlier officials had promised to reconstruct this road, but the promise is yet to be honored.

Meanwhile, Governor Maulvi Enyatullah Shoja after listening to people's problems, said he will convey their problems and demands to the central government.

He instructed officials to work for reconstruction of some parts of the road.

