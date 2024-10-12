Press Club Statement On Death Of Ukranian Journalist Victoria Roshchyna
WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club, on the reported death of Ukranian journalist Victoria Roshchyna, who was detained in Russia.
"We are saddened to hear of the tragic death of Ukrainian journalist Victoria
Roshchyna, while being detained by Russia authorities. Our hearts go out to her family and colleagues.
"The circumstances of Victoria's death are alarming and concerning. We call on Russia to release all journalists being held in their prison system immediately. We further call for the U.S. to bring personal sanctions, under the
Magnitsky Act, against all Russian personnel involved in the chain of custody of Victoria Roshchyna."
Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.
