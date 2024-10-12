We're Patriots Protecting India's Integrity, Not Terrorists: BJP Leader Responds To Kharge

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 12 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior party leader, A.N.S. Prasad, said that the BJP is a party that fights corruption, and dynasty and protects India's integrity.

Prasad said this while responding to President Mallikarjun Kharge, who earlier on Saturday stirred a row by dubbing the BJP a "terrorist" party.

Slamming Khagre over his remarks, Prasad said that the Congress chief should put an end to his continuous lies against the BJP.

Prasad said that Kharge labelled BJP members as terrorists involved in lynchings with an ulterior political motive.

He said that soon, "Kharge will have to apologise and plead for forgiveness from the people for his slanderous remarks".

Prasad said that the BJP members are "patriotic warriors who fiercely fight against corruption, separatism, and dynastic politics, laying down their lives for the nation".

"Kharge should understand the truth and accept it and make efforts to improve," he said.

The BJP leader said that the people of Haryana have realised that Congress members are 'Urban Naxals' and have thoughtfully voted to bring about a historic political revolution and resurgence in Haryana, giving the BJP a landmark victory.

"Unlike Congress members, they (BJP leaders and workers) are not scamsters who deceive and loot the people," Prasad said.

The BJP leader said that for over 60 years, "Congress' corrupt regime has worked against Mother India and its people, colluding with foreign powers, betraying the nation".

He said that Congress members were evil forces that fueled class discrimination, separatism, communalism, and caste conflicts.

"They design and spread false promises, lies, and slander among people to gain votes, confusing and exploiting them for personal gain, akin to Urban Naxals," Prasad said.

He further said that Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's recent speech at a Jammu and Kashmir election campaign rally in which he sounded a "jail warning" to the BJP leaders.

Prasad said that Kharge's speech also revealed his frustration and desperation, stemming from consecutive electoral defeats and public rejection.

"It appears that Kharge has contracted the 'Rahul Gandhi political virus,' characterised by lies, hypocrisy, and inflammatory rhetoric, which has afflicted him since taking over as Congress national president," he said.