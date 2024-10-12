Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid Meets LG Sinha

“Engineer Rashid briefed the LG about the demands of the people of north Kashmir. The Lok Sabha member also urged the LG to revisit the cases of terminated employees,” a spokesman of Rashid's Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) said in a statement here.

He also briefed the LG about the difficulties being faced by the people in getting verifications.

Rashid demanded that harassment of youths and others in the name of verification by police be immediately stopped, the spokesman added.

