Arab League To Discuss Preparations For 'Kuwait As Arab Media Capital'

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The Arab League affirmed on Saturday eagerness to discuss preparations for the launch of the key event regarding Kuwait as the Arab media capital for 2025.

In a statement, the league's assistant secretary general for media sector Ambassador Ahmad Khattabi said the league would hold a meeting on October 17 to be briefed on organizing preparations made by concerned bodies on the launch of this event, in the presence of officials from Kuwait's of Information.

In implementation of the resolutions issued during the 54th session of Arab media ministers hosted by Manama on May 29, the sector will organize three meetings on the 21st session of the Arab media committee on October 13-14, along with the first meeting of the team tasked with setting an Arab strategy for media and awareness education on October 15-16, he elaborated.

These meetings come within the framework of following and implementing the resolutions, he stated. (end)

