Himachal To Replace Public Transport Buses Into E-Vehicles By March 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Oct 12 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Sukhvinder Sukhu on Saturday announced an ambitious plan to make public buses run by the state-run Himachal Road Transport Corp (HRTC) a“green one” by replacing fossil fuel-run buses with electrical by March 2025.

Presiding over the golden jubilee celebrations of HRTC here amidst the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, the Chief Minister while addressing the gathering congratulated the HRTC and acknowledged its unparalleled contribution to the development of the state.

He said under the present government, the stature of the transport corporation has grown significantly.

“What began as a journey on winding roads of the state has now evolved into a reliable and comfortable travel experience for the people of the state.” Sukhu credited the unwavering dedication of HRTC's officers and employees for their crucial role in its successful 50-year journey.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister made several key announcements. He said the salaries of HRTC employees and pension of pensioners would be paid on October 28. Also, the government would allocate Rs 50 crore to cover 55 months of overtime dues for employees, which would be fully disbursed by March 31, 2025.

He said the government is also planning to settle pending medical bills amounting to Rs 9 crore within two months.

Sukhu said apart from his all official vehicles, HRTC's replacement with electric vehicles would play a pivotal role in strengthening the financial condition of the corporation. He encouraged HRTC to plan for the next 50 years and shared fond memories of the corporation's achievements.

The Chief Minister said the financial mismanagement of the previous state government had put the corporation into losses whereas the present state government was making all possible efforts and making necessary reforms to deal with its financial challenges.

Apart from upgrading the infrastructure of the corporation, the government is ensuring the welfare of its employees as well. About 7,300 HRTC employees have now benefitted from the old pension scheme (OPS), 1,546 contract employees have been regularised and 608 new jobs have been created in the corporation, with 550 more positions in the process of being filled.

Additionally, 421 employees of the corporation have received promotions.

He also released HRTC's coffee table book and honoured officers and employees for their exceptional services in various categories.

Deputy Chief Minister Agnihotri, in his congratulatory message, said the true strength of HRTC lies in the professionalism and dedication of its employees, who perform their duties even in challenging conditions.

He said travelling in the HRTC bus has become a symbol of comfort and attraction. The effective management of the corporation has not only improved the occupancy rates but also increased public trust in its services.

He said the Chief Minister has an emotional connection with HRTC as his late father Rasil Singh Thakur rendered his invaluable services to the corporation.

He said nearly six lakh passengers travel to their destination through HRTC which makes it the lifeline of this hilly terrain with such challenging topography.

He thanked the Chief Minister for allocating Rs 327 crore for purchasing electric buses for the corporation.