Bahrain – Sovereign Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed Bahrain’s Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and LT Local Currency Rating (LT LCR) at ‘B+’. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed the sovereign’s Short-Term FCR (ST FCR) and ST LCR at ‘B’. The Outlook remains Stable.



Rating Rationale



Bahrain’s ratings reflect continued primary budget and current account surpluses, supported by relatively high hydrocarbon prices and the implementation of moderate fiscal consolidation measures that aim to rationalise public expenditure and increase non-hydrocarbon revenues. The ratings also take into account the likelihood of financial support from Saudi Arabia and the GCC in case of need, as well as the country’s high GDP per capita and reasonable level of economic diversification, particularly compared to regional oil exporting peers.



The ratings are constrained by the very high levels of government debt and interest expense, limited fiscal flexibility, and the country’s exposure to increasing geopolitical risk. Bahrain’s external vulnerabilities are exacerbated by the country’s sizeable external financing requirements and modest, albeit improving, foreign exchange reserves – factors which also weigh on the ratings. The sovereign’s credit metrics remain heavily influenced by the developments in the oil market, with the commodity accounting for 16.1% of GDP, 63.7% of fiscal revenues, and 50.0% of exports in 2023.



Fiscal strength remains moderately weak. The central government budget deficit is expected to narrow slightly to 3.6% of GDP in 2024, from 4.8% in 2023, reflecting an increase in hydrocarbon production from the Abu Saafa oil field and increasing non-hydrocarbon revenues. The latter remain supported by robust non-hydrocarbon economic performance and the doubling of the VAT rate to 10% as part of reforms under the government’s Fiscal Balance Programme (FBP). Moving forward, CI projects the central government budget deficit to decline slightly to an average of 3.0% of GDP in 2025-26, with non-hydrocarbon revenues benefiting from the introduction of a 15% domestic minimum top-up tax (DMTT) on multinational enterprises (MNEs), due to take effect on 1 January 2025. While CI expects the government to further rationalise current spending, delays in some revenue mobilisation reforms are likely to persist, especially with regard to the country’s Electricity and Water Authority. The central government budget is expected to post a primary surplus of 0.5% of GDP in 2024, compared to 0.4% in 2023.



The central government debt remains very high and is expected to increase to 125.6% of GDP in 2024, from 122.5% in 2023; it is however expected to decline slightly to 123.4% by 2026. Reliance on external financing remains substantial, with over 60% of the central government debt classified as external and mainly USD-denominated. The debt stock includes the outstanding zero-interest loans from the GCC Development Fund (estimated at 16% of GDP in 2023). The domestic portion of the debt stock includes direct government borrowing from the central bank, which stood at BHD4.7bn (26.7% of GDP) in August 2024.



Government interest expense is very high at an estimated 21.3% of revenues in 2024 (21.7% in 2023), rendering the public finances vulnerable to changes in investor risk perceptions and tighter local and international monetary policies, as well as limiting fiscal flexibility.



Refinancing risks are high, with gross financing needs estimated to decrease to an average of 20.0% of GDP in 2024-26 (compared to 22.7% in 2023). CI expects the government’s financing needs in 2024 to be partly met by the remaining disbursements of the GCC support package, amounting to 5.7% of GDP. CI considers the likelihood of financial support from the GCC in case of need as a supporting factor for the ratings. This support could include low interest loans from sovereign wealth funds, development grants, and investment cooperation programmes. Bahrain’s access to the international markets remains adequate, with the government recently issuing a USD1bn, 7-year sukuk at a fixed rate of 6% and a USD1bn, 12-year eurobond at a fixed rate of 7.5%.



Risks to the fiscal outlook remain pronounced and include weaker-than-projected economic growth, rising spending pressure, and lower-than-envisaged hydrocarbon revenues. Risks could also arise from an escalation in regional tensions between Israel and Iran and the likelihood of expansion of the war in Gaza and Lebanon. The latter is deemed a high impact event that would significantly affect economic performance and the Kingdom’s public finances.



Bahrain’s external strength is moderately weak – albeit improving. Reflecting high commodity and metal exports, as well as robust tourism receipts, the current account is expected to post a surplus of 6.9% of GDP in 2024, up from 6.4% in 2023. The current account is projected to record a high – albeit declining – average surplus of 4.3% of GDP in 2025-26. This is based on CI’s assumption that an increase in the volume of oil exports and high services receipts would partially offset a decline in hydrocarbon prices from their 2023-24 levels. Official foreign reserves increased slightly to USD5.1bn in August 2024, from USD4.8bn in December 2023. Notwithstanding this improvement, Bahrain’s reserve buffer remains modest, covering only 13.2% of M2 and less than three months of imports. The assets in the Future Generations Reserve Fund (FGRF; of which 75% are deemed liquid) remain low, although they increased around USD700mn (1.5% of GDP) in June 2024. Bahrain’s external financing needs – excluding the liabilities of the banking sector – are expected to remain large.



Economic growth is expected to pick up slightly in 2024, with real GDP increasing by 3.0%, compared to 2.4% in 2023. This is attributable to the projected recovery in hydrocarbon activities, as well as robust growth in the non-hydrocarbon sectors. The short- to medium-term economic outlook remains broadly favourable, with real GDP expected to expand by 3.8% in 2025, supported by robust net exports and GCC funded infrastructure investments, which will further strengthen non-oil activity.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are unlikely to change over the next 12 months. The outlook balances fiscal and external vulnerabilities and very high indebtedness against the government’s commitment to reforms, robust non-hydrocarbon growth, as well as the likelihood of financial support from the GCC.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



The Outlook could be revised to Positive in the next 12 months should fiscal consolidation measures and possibly higher hydrocarbon prices support stronger fiscal outcomes than currently expected. The ratings could be upgraded if government debt dynamics are reversed, resulting in a significant decline in debt ratios and greater fiscal flexibility.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



The Outlook could be revised to Negative in the next 12 months, or the ratings lowered, should sovereign credit risk increase due to a significant increase in geopolitical risk factors, as well as a deterioration in the public finances that would result in higher-than-projected debt levels, and/or if increasing risk perceptions in international markets contribute to refinancing challenges.



