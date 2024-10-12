Surya Aditya,18, Wins Silver For India On Day 1 Of Asian Equestrian Federation Cup - Youth

(MENAFN- IANS) Bangalore, Oct 12 (IANS) Chennai's 18-year-old Surya Aditya delivered an outstanding performance to secure a silver medal for India in Round 1 of the Asian Equestrian Federation Cup - Youth (AEF Cup CSIY-B), the first international equestrian event in the country after 14 years, at the Surge Stables here on Saturday.

Aditya completed the 11 obstacles in the 1.15m show jumping course in a remarkable 71.42 seconds, without incurring any penalty points. He finished just 6.22 seconds behind Iran's Mollaafzal, who took the medal. Fabiola Chong claimed the bronze, clocking a time of 79.99 seconds.

Out of the 12 riders competing, only eight successfully completed the demanding course. Myanmar's Kyaw Uwnna Aung secured fourth place with a faultless round, finishing in 89.66 seconds. He was followed by Thailand's Papungkorn Pabbamnan, who clocked 92.50 seconds.

Cambodia's Menglong Rinda posted a fast time of 70.77 seconds but incurred four penalty points, placing him lower in the rankings. Malaysia's Muhammad Nazirul Amsyar completed the course in 88.96 seconds, also with 4 penalty points, while India's Avik Bhatia finished in 74.40 seconds with 8 penalty points.

“We are incredibly proud of Surya Aditya and all the participants for their excellent display of skill and determination. Hosting the AEF Cup CSIY-B in India after 14 years is a significant milestone, and it demonstrates the growing strength of equestrian sports in our country. We look forward to more thrilling performances in the upcoming rounds,” said EFI Secretary General Col. Jaiveer Singh.

Unfortunately, three riders-Taisiya Lokteva from Uzbekistan, Asato Amami of Chinese Taipei, and Pakistan's Muhammad Khan Niazi-were eliminated due to refusals and falls. Additionally, Saudi Arabia's Madhy A. A. H. Alkhamis retired midway through the course.

The AEF Cup CSIY-B, returning to India after 14 years, continues on Day 2 with a set of new course obstacles for the riders and an exciting jump-off event.

Riders from 11 countries, including hosts India, are competing at the state-of-the-art Surge Stables in Bengaluru. The event runs from October 11 to 13, showcasing top-level equestrian talent from across the globe.

The other 10 participating countries -- Kuwait, Malaysia, Pakistan, Iran, Hong Kong, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Chinese Taipei, and Uzbekistan -- will put up one rider each, the EFI informed in a release on Thursday.