Cyber Attacks On Azerbaijan's State Institutions Announced
10/12/2024 8:09:12 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Between January and September 2024, the Special Communication
and Information Security State Service of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (SCIS) identified 739 indicators of cyber attacks (IOC)
aimed at state institutions, Azernews reports.
According to SCIS data, this figure marks a 17.1% decrease
compared to the same period last year. Of the detected threats, 379
were identified and blocked through internal investigations, while
360 were addressed following incident reports from government
agencies.
In September alone, 64 cyberattacks were detected, reflecting a
16.9% decline compared to the previous year.
During the reporting period, SCIS blocked a staggering 618.4
million malicious links on the AzStateNet network. Additionally,
3.39 million threats were neutralized through the central antivirus
system installed on end-user devices, and 181,298 harmful
electronic documents were intercepted by the "Sandbox" protection
system.
These efforts demonstrate Azerbaijan's continuous measures to
bolster cybersecurity and protect state institutions from evolving
digital threats.
