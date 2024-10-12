At Least 35 Private Houses Damaged In Nighttime Shelling Of Zaporizhzhia
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, 35 private houses were damaged in Russia's air strike on the night of October 12.
Fedir Mayer, the head of the Zaporizhzhia City Council's district administration for the Shevchenkivskyi district, wrote this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
According to the official, four people were injured. They suffered minor injuries and refused hospitalization.
He added that 21 units of special equipment and 89 rescuers are engaged in the process of eliminating the consequences of the attack.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops launched three air strikes on Zaporizhzhia on the night of October 12.
Law enforcers are documenting the consequences of the strikes and providing assistance to the affected residents.
