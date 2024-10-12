Green Bonds Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The green bonds market has experienced rapid growth, rising from $432.16 billion in 2023 to $479.19 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 10.9%. Factors such as environmental awareness, regulatory support, ESG investment demand, and corporate sustainability initiatives have driven this expansion.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Green Bonds Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The green bonds market is expected to grow rapidly, reaching $727.61 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 11%. This growth is fueled by stronger ESG regulations, climate change initiatives, investor demand, and public awareness. Key trends include digital finance technologies, blockchain integration, and innovative financial instruments like digital green bonds.

Growth Driver of The Green Bonds Market

The growing interest in sustainable investments is projected to stimulate the growth of the green bond market. Sustainable investments refer to financial assets or projects that prioritize environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria to generate positive social and environmental impacts while offering competitive financial returns. The rise in sustainable investments is driven by increased awareness of environmental issues, leading investors to support companies focused on sustainability. Companies embracing corporate social responsibility (CSR) and ESG practices also enhance the attractiveness of sustainable investments by demonstrating their commitment to ethical standards. Green bonds provide dedicated funding for environmentally beneficial projects, allowing investors to align their portfolios with ESG objectives.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Green Bonds Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the green bonds market are JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Securities Inc., HSBC Holdings plc, Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., ING Bank N.V., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., UBS Group AG, Barclays PLC, Deutsche Bank AG, Asian Development Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., Crédit Agricole S.A., UniCredit S.p.A., Credit Suisse Group AG, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., Nordea Bank Abp, Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, TD Securities Inc., Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V., CFI Education Inc., Climate Bonds Initiative, Green Bond Corporation

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Green Bonds Market Size?

Companies operating in the green bonds market are integrating blockchain technology, particularly through the tokenization of digital green bonds. This innovation enhances transparency, streamlines transactions, and improves the traceability of environmental impact, leading to greater liquidity and reduced transaction costs in the trading and management of these bonds.

How Is The Global Green Bonds Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Corporate Bond, Project Bond, Asset-backed Security (ABS), Supranational, Sub Sovereign And Agency (SSA) Bond, Municipal Bond, Financial Sector Bond

2) By Issuer: Public Sector Issuers, Private Sector Issuer

3) By End Use Industries: Energy Or Utility Sector, Financial Sector And Other Corporates, Government Or Agency Or Local

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Green Bonds Market

North America was the largest region in the green bonds market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the green bonds market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Green Bonds Market Definition

Green bonds are fixed-income financial instruments aimed at raising capital for projects that deliver environmental benefits. Typically focused on reducing carbon emissions, enhancing energy efficiency, and managing natural resources, these bonds support sustainable initiatives that positively impact the environment.

Green Bonds Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global green bonds market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Green Bonds Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on green bonds market size, drivers and trends, green bonds market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

