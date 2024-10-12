Sajad Lone Criticizes Separatist Leaders For 'Glorifying' Adversaries

In a strongly-worded post, Lone expressed disappointment over certain separatist leaders who, according to him, had seemingly forgotten the sacrifices and struggles of their peers.

He highlighted that some of these leaders never faced imprisonment or torture themselves but are now seen praising the very forces that had jailed, tortured, or even killed their colleagues during Kashmir's long-standing conflict.

“Some so-called separatist leaders who never went to jail, never experienced torture seem to have forgotten the killings, torture, and jailing of their colleagues. They are actually glorifying the very forces that either killed their colleagues or tortured them or jailed them. What a shame. Such a short memory. Time has come to name and shame them,” Lone tweeted on X.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now