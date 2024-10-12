Sajad Lone Criticizes Separatist Leaders For 'Glorifying' Adversaries
Date
10/12/2024 7:05:29 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- People's conference (PC) Chief Sajad Gani Lone Saturday launched a scathing critique against unnamed separatist leaders, accusing them of“glorifying” forces that were once responsible for the suffering and persecution of their colleagues.
In a strongly-worded post, Lone expressed disappointment over certain separatist leaders who, according to him, had seemingly forgotten the sacrifices and struggles of their peers.
ADVERTISEMENT
He highlighted that some of these leaders never faced imprisonment or torture themselves but are now seen praising the very forces that had jailed, tortured, or even killed their colleagues during Kashmir's long-standing conflict.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Some so-called separatist leaders who never went to jail, never experienced torture seem to have forgotten the killings, torture, and jailing of their colleagues. They are actually glorifying the very forces that either killed their colleagues or tortured them or jailed them. What a shame. Such a short memory. Time has come to name and shame them,” Lone tweeted on X.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Sajad Lone Wins Handwara Seat
Sajad Lone Gets EC Notice Over Anti-Modi Slogans
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN12102024000215011059ID1108772379
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.