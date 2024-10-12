Jackie Shroff Turns Into Deadly ‘Babbar Sher’ In Action-Packed Sneak-Peek Of ‘Baby John’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) The makers of“Baby John” on the occasion of Dussehra on Saturday unveiled the look of veteran Jackie Shroff, who looked every bit deadly as“Babbar Sher” in the starring Varun Dhawan.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a glimpse of Jackie's edgy look with grey long hair, vintage rings, and chains around his neck. The clip showed that the is behind-the-bars. He is carrying a weapon in his bloodied hand. Later in the video, Jackie is seen punching into a mirror, where only his intense eyes are visible.

The was captioned:“Get ready to meet the darkness you never saw coming... The evil of #BabyJohn! #BabbarSher is coming for you!”

Directed by Kalees,“Baby John” is an action-packed mass entertainer. The film also marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh and features Wamiqa Gabbi, making her silver screen debut. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav.

Jio Studios presents Baby John, in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios. A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios production, the film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Directed by Kalees, Baby John is set to theatrically release on 25th December, 2024.

Talking about Jackie, on October 8, he paid a tribute to father-in-law's fearless spirit and Air Vice Marshal Ranjan Dutt along with those who continue to protect the Indian skies on

Air Force Day.

Jackie on Tuesday took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage featuring a string of pictures of his father-in-law.

The post read:“As we celebrate the spirit of the Indian air force, We honor the legacy of Air Vice Marshal Ranjan Dutt, a trailblazer in India's skies. From the battlefields of World War II to the modern IAF, Air Vice Marshal Dutt's contributions have shaped our nation's air power.”

“Ranjan Dutt believed in the limitless potential of the IAF, and today, we soar higher because of his dedication. This Air Force Day, we pay tribute to the fearless spirit of Air Vice Marshal Ranjan Dutt and all those who continue to protect our skies.”