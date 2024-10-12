عربي


49 Deaths, 219 Injuries In Gaza Last 24 Hours


10/12/2024 6:04:51 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Israeli Occupation forces committed five massacres against Palestinian families in Gaza, resulting in the martyrdom of 49 citizens and the injury of 219 others, during the past 24 hours, medical sources announced Saturday.
Some of the victims are still under the rubble where ambulances and civil defense crews cannot reach them, the sources said.
It noted that the death toll in Gaza Strip has risen to 42,175, while the injuries have risen to 98,336, since the beginning of the Israeli occupation aggression on October 7. (end)
