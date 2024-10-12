Senior diplomat declares Russia`s intentions to seek conflict reparations from Ukraine

(MENAFN) A senior Russian has indicated that the country is meticulously documenting the damage attributed to Ukrainian military actions in preparation for potential war reparations claims. Rodion Miroshnik, who heads Moscow’s initiative to investigate alleged Ukrainian war crimes, shared these insights in a recent interview with Izvestia. He emphasized that the assessment of damages is being conducted at a regional level, yet is systematically coordinated by the central government.



According to Miroshnik, all relevant information is being compiled into a comprehensive database that tracks economic losses affecting businesses and individuals. He noted that the situation on the battlefield plays a significant role in shaping Russia’s reparation demands, stating, “Much depends on the battlefield. As we progress, an opportunity will arise to formulate our demands regarding those who committed crimes and to discuss realistic mechanisms for damage compensation.”



On the Ukrainian side, officials are also estimating the financial repercussions of the ongoing conflict. In February, Oleg Ustenko, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, projected that Ukraine could seek reparations amounting to USD1 trillion. This figure was echoed by Prime Minister Denis Shmigal, who previously stated that the prospective damages could reach USD750 billion, highlighting that confiscated Russian assets and those of Russian oligarchs should primarily fund these reparations.



In response to the war, the United States has established financial mechanisms intended to support Ukraine both in its immediate needs and for future reconstruction efforts, utilizing confiscated Russian assets. Following the outbreak of hostilities in February 2022, Western nations seized approximately USD300 billion in Russian sovereign assets. The European Union has implemented a windfall tax on the profits generated from these assets, earmarking them for Ukrainian needs. Additionally, there are ongoing discussions about creating a USD50 billion loan based on anticipated future profits, which would ultimately be transferred to support Ukraine’s recovery.



As the conflict continues, both Russia and Ukraine are positioning themselves for what could be a complex negotiation process regarding war reparations, with significant financial implications for both nations.

