Two People Killed, 12 Injured In Russian Airstrike On Kupiansk
10/12/2024 5:10:04 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russian forces dropping guided aerial bombs on the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region, two people were killed and 12 others were injured.
The Police of the Kharkiv region reported this on Telegram , as conveyed by Ukrinform.
"Kupiansk. On October 11, Russian forces dropped 13 KABs (guided aerial bombs) on the city, including 2 ODAБ-1500 (thermobaric bomb). A man and a woman were killed. Twelve people sustained injuries," the report states.
It is noted that there are six men and six women among the injured.
Investigators, forensic experts, and bomb disposal units were working at the sites of the impacts.
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on October 11, Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike on the residential sector of Kupiansk. As a result of the attack, two private houses and two outbuildings caught fire over an area of 240 square meters. Additionally, dry grass near residential buildings ignited. One person died, and five others were injured.
