Azerbaijani Ambassador To Kuwait Highlights Strong Ties And Future Cooperation
10/12/2024 5:09:56 AM
On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
between Kuwait and Azerbaijan, Ambassador Emil Karimov emphasized
the deep-rooted relationship between the two countries, underpinned
by strong cultural and religious ties, as well as successful
collaboration within international organizations,
Azernews reports.
Karimov stated,“Kuwait always supports the Sovereignty and
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," reaffirming Kuwait's
commitment to Azerbaijan's territorial rights. He announced that
new agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation across various
sectors, including economy and energy, would be signed soon,
leveraging the geographical proximity of the two nations to foster
closer ties.
He noted that the Joint Committee for Cooperation, established
on February 10, 2009, will hold its next meeting in Kuwait. This
meeting is expected to result in new agreements covering diverse
areas such as education, justice, agriculture, culture, sports, and
labor.
Additionally, Ambassador Karimov reported that over 20,000
Kuwaitis visited Azerbaijan between January and September 2024. He
expressed that the current trade and investment connections between
the two countries do not reflect their full potential. To address
this, he emphasized the importance of increasing trade volume
through continued mutual visits at commercial and business levels
and encouraged Kuwaiti companies to participate in large-scale
reconstruction and construction projects in the liberated
territories of Azerbaijan.
