Over 100 Countries Sign Letter Of Support To UN Secretary General

SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Oct 12 (NNN-PRENSA LATINA) - A total of 105 countries have signed a letter promoted by Chile in support of UN Secretary General António Guterres, after he was declared persona non grata by the of Israel.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the proposal was led by the Chilean mission to the United Nations (UN) and had the initial support of Brazil, Colombia, South Africa, Uganda, Indonesia, Spain, Guyana and Mexico.

The letter condemns the decision of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and states that actions of this nature undermine the capacity of the United Nations to carry out its mandate, which includes mediation in conflicts and the provision of humanitarian assistance.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the significant support of 105 countries reflects the international community's recognition of Guterres' work and the role of the UN, and reflects Chile's leadership in the multilateral arena. The Israeli decision against the UN Secretary General could further delay the end of all hostilities and the establishment of a credible path towards a two-state solution, the letter states.

The signatories call for respect for the UN's leadership and its mission.

In times of heightened tension in the Middle East, the role of the Secretary General is essential to foster dialogue and promote peace and understanding between the parties in conflict, as well as the development of friendly relations between States, the letter states.

The letter concludes that constructive cooperation with the United Nations is vital to overcome the challenges faced and achieve a peaceful future. - NNN-PRENSA LATINA