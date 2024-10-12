Report: Gulf Stock Market Liquidity Rises To USD 528.6 Bln

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The total liquidity of the GCC stock markets rose from USD 396.3 billion in the first nine months of 2023 to USD 528.6 billion during the same period in 2024, marking an increase of 33.4 percent, showed an economic report.

The report, published by the Al-Shall Consulting Company on Saturday, indicated that the majority of this rise was driven by a significant increase in liquidity in the Saudi market, while three other GCC stock markets experienced a decline in liquidity over the same period.

According to the report, Bahrain's stock recorded the highest relative increase in liquidity, up 71.8 percent compared to the first nine months of 2023, though its index posted minimal gains of only 2.1 percent compared to the end of 2023.

The Saudi market achieved the second-highest relative increase in liquidity, rising by 50.8 percent, with its index gaining 2.2 percent.

The Muscat stock market followed with a 35.9 percent increase in liquidity and a 4.3 percent rise in its index.

Kuwait's stock market ranked fourth in relative liquidity growth, up by 35.4 percent, with its general index posting the second-highest gains of 4.7 percent.

However, Qatar's stock market saw a 9.5 percent decline in liquidity, with its index suffering the greatest losses, down by 2.0 percent.

The Abu Dhabi market recorded a 9.1 percent drop in liquidity, with its index losing 1.6 percent compared to the end of 2023, while the Dubai market experienced the lowest relative decrease in liquidity, falling by 4.8 percent.

Despite the liquidity decline, Dubai's index registered the highest gains among all Gulf markets, up by 10.9 percent compared to the end of 2023.

The report concluded by noting that six markets showed alignment between liquidity trends and index performance, while only one market saw a divergence between liquidity and index movement. (end)

