Trump Calls For Death Penalty For Illegal Migrants Who Kill Americans

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Donald Trump, the candidate for the U.S. presidential election, reiterated his commitment to deporting illegal immigrants from the country. He also called for the death penalty for illegal immigrants who kill American citizens.

During a campaign rally on Friday, stated that if he wins the presidential election, illegal immigrants will be prosecuted and deported after their arrest.

Trump warned that if illegal immigrants re-enter the U.S., they would face a ten-year prison sentence.

In an interview last Monday, Trump claimed that there are currently“a lot of bad genes” in the United States.

Criticizing his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, Trump stated that under the“open border” policy of the Biden-Harris administration, 13,000“killers” have illegally entered the U.S. among migrants.

Trump's attacks on immigrants have intensified during his presidential campaign. He and his campaign team use this issue to attack the policies of Kamala Harris, his Democratic opponent.

As the presidential election approaches, Trump's strong rhetoric on immigration reflects his strategy to rally his base by framing the issue as a national security concern.

This approach underscores the contentious debate over immigration policy in the United States and its potential implications for future legislative actions and societal attitudes toward immigrants.

