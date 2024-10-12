Brazil’S Industrial Workforce: 14 Million Workers To Be Trained By 2027

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's industrial sector must train 2.2 million new professionals and retrain 11.8 million existing workers from 2025 to 2027.



This effort aims to meet the growing demands of the industry, totaling 14 million workers. The National Confederation of CNI released these findings on Friday. Their Industrial Map highlights key areas requiring enhanced qualifications.



These include logistics and transportation, construction, industrial operations, maintenance and repair, and metallurgy. The 2.2 million newly trained workers will address job creation and replace those leaving the formal labor market.



Meanwhile, 11.8 million current workers need skill updates for their existing roles. These skills are also in demand across other sectors in Brazil.







The study outlines new competencies required for current industrial workers. These encompass hard skills, such as mastery of machinery, equipment, and software programs.



Soft skills are equally important, including critical thinking, emotional intelligence, creativity, and innovation. Workers must also focus on occupational health and safety practices.



This comprehensive approach ensures a well-rounded workforce capable of meeting industry needs. The industrial sector recognizes the importance of adapting to changing technological landscapes.



Brazil's commitment to workforce development reflects its dedication to economic growth. By investing in human capital, the country aims to boost its industrial competitiveness. This initiative may lead to increased productivity and innovation in the coming years.

Brazil's Industrial Workforce Revolution: 14 Million Workers to Be Trained by 2027

The scale of this training effort underscores the rapid evolution of industrial requirements. It highlights the need for continuous learning and adaptation in the modern workplace.



Workers who embrace these opportunities may find themselves better positioned for career advancement. This workforce transformation could potentially reshape Brazil's economic landscape.



A more skilled labor force may attract foreign investment and foster domestic innovation. It could also lead to the development of new industries and technologies within the country.

