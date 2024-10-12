Mexican Industrial Activity Slows in August: Construction Sector Takes a Hit

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The industrial production in Mexico experienced a decline of 0.9 percent in August compared to the previous year.



This downturn was largely attributed to the weakening sector, as reported by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) .



Construction activities saw a significant drop of 4.5 percent in August compared to the same month last year. This decrease was primarily due to a sharp decline in civil engineering projects across the country.



The sector also faced challenges, with a 1.2 percent year-on-year decrease in August. However, the manufacturing sector managed to show a slight growth of 0.1 percent during the same period.







Despite the monthly setback, Mexico's industrial activity still recorded a 1.2 percent year-on-year increase from January to August. This figure highlights the overall resilience of the industrial sector in the face of recent challenges.



Seasonally adjusted data revealed that industrial production in August fell by 0.5 percent compared to the previous month. It also showed a 0.3 percent decrease when compared to the same period in 2023.



Grupo Financiero Monex, in a separate report, noted that industrial activity entered negative territory for the first time since February 2021. This assessment was based on the seasonally adjusted annual indicator.



Monex expressed concern about the industrial sector's growing signs of weakness. The unexpected decline in construction and the notable stagnation in manufacturing were highlighted as particularly worrying trends.



The financial group identified several challenges facing Mexican industrial activity. These include mixed performance in transportation, plastics, and petroleum product manufacturing sectors.

It's worth noting that Mexico's industrial activity is heavily influenced by economic cycles in the United States. This close economic relationship often impacts Mexico's industrial performance.



The Bank of Mexico recently cautioned that the local economy is going through a period of weakness. They projected growth to slow from 3.2 percent in 2023 to 1.5 percent in 2024.



This forecast underscores the need for strategic measures to bolster Mexico's industrial sector. Policymakers and industry leaders must work together to address these challenges and foster sustainable growth.

