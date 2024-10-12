Peru Stuns Uruguay With Late Goal In World Cup Qualifier Clash

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Uruguayan national team faced an unexpected setback in their qualifying campaign. Peru secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Uruguay at the Estadio Nacional in Lima. The match, part of the ninth round of South American qualifiers , saw a dramatic conclusion.



Uruguay entered the game with high hopes of climbing to second place in the standings. However, their aspirations were dashed by a late Peruvian goal. Miguel Araujo became the hero for the home team, scoring in the closing minutes of the match.



The defeat leaves Uruguay in third place with 15 points in the South American qualifiers. They now trail four points behind the leaders, Argentina. Peru, on the other hand, celebrated a crucial win. The victory lifted them off the bottom of the table, placing them ninth with six points.







Uruguay's next challenge comes on Tuesday when they host Ecuador at the Estadio Centenario. The match kicks off at 8:30 PM Brasilia time. Peru will face Brazil on the same day at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia at 9:45 PM.



The decisive moment of the game came in the 88th minute. Piero Quispe delivered a cross from the right side of the attack. Miguel Araujo, unmarked in the box, met the ball with a powerful header. Uruguayan goalkeeper Rochet got a touch but couldn't prevent the goal.



This result adds excitement to the qualifying tournament. It showcases the competitive nature of South American football. Every team fights hard for a spot in the World Cup, regardless of their standing or reputation.

